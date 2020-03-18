KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,047 crore, sees spike in volume

KEC International share price was marginally in the red in the afternoon trade on March 18 even though the electric power transmission towers manufacturer has bagged orders worth Rs 1,047 crore across businesses.

The scrip, however, witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.28 times and was trading with volumes of 26,638 shares, compared to its five-day average of 23,742 shares, an increase of 12.20 percent.

The company secured orders of Rs 669 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and the Americas while the civil business bagged Rs 153-crore worth of orders for defence (setting up a data centre) and residential projects in India. It also bagged Rs 104-crore solar projects in India and the Middle East. The cables business secured orders of Rs 121 crore.

"We are delighted with the new order wins secured across our business verticals amidst the current market scenario," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

The stock, which has declined over 23 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 258.35, down Rs 1.95, or 0.75 percent.