KEC International bags largest water pipeline order - What does it mean?

Dipti Sharma
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

The company’s order intake stands at a record over Rs 18,500 crore in the year to date, growing over 30 percent from a year ago.

KEC International shares bucked the negative trend in the market and climbed as much as 6 percent on news of winning orders that could improve the engineering, procurement and construction company’s revenue visibility in the high-growth water pipeline segment.

The stock gained 2.2 percent to Rs 485.80 at the close on the BSE on February 20. It has rallied 15 percent in the past month.

KEC International secured Rs 3,023 crore of orders including contracts in the water pipeline and commercial building segments in India, transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in the US, and cables in India and overseas, the company informed the stock exchanges after the market closed on February 17.

To date, a Rs 2,060 crore water pipeline contract was its single largest order. With the new orders, the company’s order intake is at a record level of over Rs 18,500 crore year to date, growing over 30 percent from a year ago, KEC said.