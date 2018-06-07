KDDL locked at 5% upper circuit; board to consider fund raising on June 11

Share price of KDDL has locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company is going to consider fund raising plan on June 11.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 11 to consider the proposal of raising funds by way of issue of equity shares through preferential issue/qualified institutional placement (QIP)/combination thereof

There were pending buy orders of 75 shares, with no sellers available.

At 13:11 hrs KDDL was quoting at Rs 451.50, up Rs 21.50, or 5.00 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 621 and 52-week low Rs 176 on 30 April, 2018 and 29 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.29 percent below its 52-week high and 156.53 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 12.84 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 35.16. The latest book value of the company is Rs 115.85 per share

Posted by Rakesh Patil