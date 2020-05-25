App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaya: Radhakishan Damani picks up 1.11% stake, Porinju Veliyath raises shareholding to 1.14%

Another well-known investor Porinju Veliyath, through his fund management firm Equity Intelligence India, also held stake in Kaya.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ace investor Radhakishan S Damani has picked up a 1.11 percent equity stake in Kaya, the skincare, haircare, and beauty solutions provider.

As per the shareholding pattern on March, Radhakishan S Damani has bought 1,44,464 equity shares in the Harsh Mariwala-owned company.

The stock lost 79 percent of its value in the last one year period. After hitting a low in March, it has gained 73 percent in April but lost 23 percent in the following month (i.e. till May 22).

Close

Another well-known investor Porinju Veliyath, through his fund management firm Equity Intelligence India, also held stake in Kaya.

related news

In the March quarter, Equity Intelligence India raised shareholding in the company to 1.14 percent (1,48,679 shares) from 1.06 percent (1,38,679 shares) in December 2019.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kaya

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Study reconfirms coronavirus has higher transmission rate among close contacts: ICMR

Study reconfirms coronavirus has higher transmission rate among close contacts: ICMR

In pics | Do's and don’ts to stay safe while flying during the time of coronavirus

In pics | Do's and don’ts to stay safe while flying during the time of coronavirus

Ghaziabad-Delhi border sealed again, essential services personnel allowed

Ghaziabad-Delhi border sealed again, essential services personnel allowed

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.