Kaya: Radhakishan Damani picks up 1.11% stake, Porinju Veliyath raises shareholding to 1.14%

Ace investor Radhakishan S Damani has picked up a 1.11 percent equity stake in Kaya, the skincare, haircare, and beauty solutions provider.

As per the shareholding pattern on March, Radhakishan S Damani has bought 1,44,464 equity shares in the Harsh Mariwala-owned company.

The stock lost 79 percent of its value in the last one year period. After hitting a low in March, it has gained 73 percent in April but lost 23 percent in the following month (i.e. till May 22).

Another well-known investor Porinju Veliyath, through his fund management firm Equity Intelligence India, also held stake in Kaya.

In the March quarter, Equity Intelligence India raised shareholding in the company to 1.14 percent (1,48,679 shares) from 1.06 percent (1,38,679 shares) in December 2019.



