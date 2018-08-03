Kaya gains 9% as company narrows its losses in Q1

Shares of Kaya added 9 percent intraday Friday as company minimised its losses in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated net loss for the Q1FY19 stood at Rs 0.17 crore versus loss of Rs 6.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company had posted net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in Q4FY18.

Revenue of the company rose 3 percent at Rs 104.1 crore versus Rs 101.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 5.9 crore versus loss of Rs 4.4 crore.

At 13:36 hrs Kaya was quoting at Rs 981.10, up Rs 63.70, or 6.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil