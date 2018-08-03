App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaya gains 9% as company narrows its losses in Q1

The company's consolidated net loss for the Q1FY19 stood at Rs 0.17 crore versus loss of Rs 6.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kaya added 9 percent intraday Friday as company minimised its losses in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated net loss for the Q1FY19 stood at Rs 0.17 crore versus loss of Rs 6.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company had posted net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in Q4FY18.

Revenue of the company rose 3 percent at Rs 104.1 crore versus Rs 101.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 5.9 crore versus loss of Rs 4.4 crore.

At 13:36 hrs Kaya was quoting at Rs 981.10, up Rs 63.70, or 6.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 01:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.