Kashmir issue leads to cut in India’s weight; pushes Pakistan market lower: Chris Wood

The surprise move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) proved more negative for the Pakistan stock market; for India, it led to a cut to weight in overweight portfolio by 1 percentage point, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in a note.

In his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear, Wood said the Kashmir aggravation has added negative since GREED & fear is assuming that the security situation will now worsen significantly.

“Accordingly, GREED & fear will reduce the Indian overweight by a further one percentage point and add to the Indonesia overweight where, for now at least, the investment case looks much more straightforward,” the note said.

Developments in Kashmir have so far proved more negative for the already bombed-out Pakistan market, where daily trading volume is averaging only $34 million so far this year, than for India.

“The MSCI Pakistan Index declined by 11 percent in US dollar terms in the two weeks following the announcement, compared with a 1.5 percent decline in the MSCI India Index; though the MSCI Pakistan Index is up 11.2 percent so far this week, compared with a 1.6 percent decline in the MSCI India Index,” Wood said.

Wood argues that Modi should not have allowed himself to be distracted by the execution of the BJP agenda on Kashmir, especially at a time when all the evidence is that the Indian economy continues to weaken.

According to the note, credit growth has slowed relative to last year, and tax revenue collection is also down. Bank credit growth has decelerated from a recent high of 15.1 percent YoY in December, to 12.2 percent YoY in early August.

Economic Slowdown

GREED & fear is not so sure what Modi can do about the economy in the short term, the note said. Some of this slowdown, particularly in the auto sector, reflects the continuing liquidity squeeze in the NBFC space triggered by the default of formerly Triple-A rated IL&FS a year ago.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales and two-wheeler sales declined by 31 percent on a YoY basis, and 17 percent YoY respectively, in July.

The economy is witnessing subdued growth and the continuing lack of any real evidence of a new capex cycle. New investment projects announcements declined by 87 percent YoY to a 15-year low of Rs 434 bn in the June quarter, with new private-sector investment declining by 89 percent YoY to Rs 250 billion, according to the capex database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Legacy problems in public sector banks, and the continuing tight liquidity in terms of extended loan deposit ratios and the like, mean that monetary easing will continue to be less effective than hoped for, in the sense that the policy rate cuts are not passed on fully to borrowers.

Thus, the policy repo rate has been cut by 110bp since February to 5.4 percent, including a rather bizarre 35bp cut earlier this month.

But the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh loans only declined by 29bp in the February-June period, during which RBI cut its policy rate by 75bp, while the State Bank of India cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15bp on 10 August.

Earnings & Market Valuation

Earnings estimates have continued to come down over the most recent quarterly reporting period. Jefferies’ India office has revised down the FY20 Nifty EPS forecast by 7 percent since early July.

The one area of strong earnings growth are the corporate banks, where GREED & fear continues to have a 10 percent holding in ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio.

The corporate banks are also by far the biggest weighting in the Jefferies Indian office’s model portfolio, where ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank account for 19.5 percent of the portfolio.