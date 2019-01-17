Karvy Stock Broking bets on capital goods for 2019; Bajaj Electricals, Finolex among top 5 buys

IT may continue to perform well but we believe that banks and capital goods will offer better opportunities in 2019, Vivek Ranjan Misra, Head of Fundamental Research at Karvy Stock Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Q) What is your outlook on markets ahead of Budget and 2019 in general?

We believe that the first half may be muted on account of upcoming elections; however, if a stable, reform-oriented government were to assume power, that would be a positive trigger for equities, which we believe will be the case. Thus, the first half may be a good time for investors to buy stocks.

Q) It looks like most of the worries are global in nature. Are we heading for growth slowdown in the US in 2019 or a possible recession?

There is a debate in markets whether a recession is around the corner or not. The US yield curve has flattened and the spread between the 10-Year yield and 2-year Yield is 19 bps, a negative spread (or an inverted yield curve) usually points to a recession ahead.

However, more than the US, data from other parts of the global economy are weak. Caixin Manufacturing PMI for China for December 2018 dropped below 50 (came in at 49.7) the first contraction since May 2017.

Similarly, the Eurozone flash PMI dipped to 51.4 in December 2018 from 51.8 in November, the slowest pace of expansion since February 2016. Last quarter Japanese economy declined by 0.6%.

However, not all is bad. In the US, consumer confidence is near an 18-year high, whereas the unemployment rate is at 3.97 percent which is near a 40-year low.

China has plenty of policy tools at its disposal to counteract a slowdown. It appears to us that a recession in 2019 appears unlikely, but the global economy may be slowing down. IMF is forecasting a growth of 3.7 percent for 2019, which is a good number.

Q) TCS and Infosys Q3 were a mixed bag. Which sectors are likely to hog limelight?

IT may continue to perform well, but we believe that banks and capital goods offer better opportunities for 2019

Q) Any top five stocks or sectors which you are recommending to clients for a period of more than 1 year?

A) We like the following - ICICI Bank, Bajaj Electricals, Finolex Cables, Sunteck Realty and Relaxo Footwear.

Q) What is your call on small & midcaps for 2019? Some experts have given the green signal to invest in broader market but selectively. How one should choose the right kind of stock for investment?

We believe that over the coming quarters largecaps are likely to do better. Mid and small caps are likely to underperform until their valuations become attractive.

We believe that after mid-2019, with decent time correction, conditions may be favorable for mid and small-caps to perform well.

Amidst talks of slowdown, do you think India will be able to pull it off with ease keeping in mind the political climate?

Indian economy remains resilient. IMF forecasts growth for FY2019-20 to be 7.4 percent, which is a strong number. What makes us optimistic about equities is that growth drivers are changing from private consumption to investment.

In Q2FY2018-19; Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) increased by 12.5 percent on a YoY basis recording the third consecutive quarter of double digit growth. As long as elections results are not bad, Indian equities should have a good year ahead.

Q) Retail investors have remained loyal to investing in equities via SIP route despite wild gyrations in 2018. Do you think the number could fall if the volatility increases?

Investment by domestic institutions was one of the highest in 2018, while it may indeed slow down, it is reasonable to expect strong flows which can make Indian equities resilient and Indian stocks may outperform global peers.

Q) Enormous wealth has already been created in the history. The Sensex has grown like 100x in 32 years, at 15 percent CAGR. Do you think 2019 will also give us a similar opportunity to enter and remain invested for a long time to create wealth?

Yes, equities should outperform other asset classes, however, returns expectations need to be tempered somewhat as valuations (12 months forward PER is 19.6x) of stocks is high.

Q) What are your views on PSBs?

A) State-owned banks could be a surprise in 2019, as the NPL cycle has peaked, recovery of NPL’s via IBC is in progress, recapitalization will enable them to grow and valuations are low.

