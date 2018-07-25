Karur Vysya Bank slips 3% post company reports 69% fall in Q1 net profit at Rs 45.9cr

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank slipped 3.4 percent intraday Wednesday on the back poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1FY19 (April-June) net profit was down 69 percent at Rs 45.9 crore against Rs 148 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Meanwhile, net interest income was up 8.4 percent at Rs 583.6 crore against Rs 538.6 crore.

The company’s gross NPA was up at 7.44 percent and net NPA was up at 4.50 percent, QoQ.

The provisions was at Rs 422.7 crore versus Rs 394.2 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 233.4 crore, YoY. The provision coverage ratio was unchanged at 56.50 percent.

The 99th annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank will be held on August 09, 2018.

At 10:30 hrs Karur Vysya Bank was quoting at Rs 97.35, down Rs 2.45, or 2.45 percent.

