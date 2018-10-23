Kansai Nerolac sinks 8% as brokerages cut target after weak Q2 nos

Kansai Nerolac Paints stock plunged 8.4 percent intraday on October 23 as brokerage houses slashed target price after weak earnings reported by the company. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 356.8, the lowest price since March 2017.

Kansai Nerolac reported a 15.7 percent on year decline in the second quarter profit to Rs 121.99 crore with operating income falling 12 percent and margin contraction of 390 basis points YoY while revenue during the quarter increased 11.1 percent.

CLSA downgraded Kansai to underperform from outperform rating and cut its target price by 27 percent to Rs 400 from Rs 550 per share as the company's net earnings declined YoY for the third quarter in a row.

Deutsche Bank has maintained its buy call on the stock but cut target price to Rs 525 from Rs 575 citing weak results on all counts. Hence it cut earnings estimates by 8.5 percent for FY19-21.

IDFC has maintained outperform call on the stock but reduced target price by 15 percent to Rs 467 from Rs 548 per share.

At 10:05 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 359.95, down Rs 29.70, or 7.62 percent on the BSE.