Kansai Nerolac Paints hits 52-week low on weak Q2 numbers

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints touched 52-week low of Rs 378.60, plunged more than 9 percent intraday Monday after company posted weak numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company’s Q2 (July-Sept) net profit shed 15.6 percent at Rs 122 crore against Rs 144.6 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue was up 11.2 percent at Rs 1,294 crore against Rs 1,163.6 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA fell 11.6 percent at Rs 195 crore versus Rs 220.6 crore.

Margin was down 390 bps at 15.1 percent versus 19 percent.

H. M. Bharuka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints said, "During the quarter demand was dampened. Factors like GST rate changes in July leading to destocking by dealers, lingering monsoons over many parts of India and a delayed festival season affected demand for both Decorative and Industrial customers.

At 14:33 hrs Kansai Nerolac Paints was quoting at Rs 389.20, down Rs 27.05, or 6.50 percent on the BSE.