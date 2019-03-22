Kansai Nerolac falls 5% after CLSA downgrade, price target cut

Kansai Nerolac Paints shares fell nearly 5 percent intraday on Friday after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded the stock to sell from underperform.

The stock was quoting at Rs 445.00, down Rs 15.50, or 3.37 percent on the BSE, at 12:17 hours IST.

The global investment firm also slashed price target on the stock to Rs 385 from Rs 450 apiece following cut in FY19-21 EPS estimates by 2-4 percent.

"India's auto sector has been facing demand headwinds, and the pressure was further accentuated this month. After near-flat YoY volume in January and February 2019, media reports indicate Maruti Suzuki cut its Mar 2019 production by 25 percent. This is a big concern for Kansai Nerolac, the market leader in auto OEM paints, which contributes over a third of its revenue," CLSA said.

The brokerage further said a weak macroeconomic environment raised concern over decorative demand too, although it continued to model for double-digit growth.

Concern is also emerging over margins with the rise in crude oil prices, although a stronger rupee should help along with product price hikes, it added.

