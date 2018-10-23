Kansai Nerolac, Biocon, IIFL Holdings, Greaves Cotton top losers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian stock market extended the morning losses in the afternoon. The Nifty50 shed 129 points, trading at 10,115 while the Sensex was down 358 points at 33,775.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 647 stocks advancing, 1891 declining and 118 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

From BSE Group A stocks, Indian Energy Exchange shed 7.85 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.66 times. Kansai Nerolac on the other hand, was down 8 percent and traded at new 52-week low at Rs 343.4 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.76 times.

Biocon was trading lower by 6.49 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.17 times on October 22, 2018. IIFL Holdings fell 6.12 percent and traded at new 52-week low at Rs 341 and also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.78 times.

Greaves Cotton was down 5.89 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 2.35 times.

From the BSE Group B stocks, LIC MF Exchange Traded Fund- NIFTY 100 was down over 16 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.55 times. Bhansali Engineering was trading lower by 11.71 percent and traded at a new 52-week low at Rs 83.20 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.59 times.