Kalyan Jewellers rises 6% on strong revenue growth in Q3

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers jumped 6 percent on January 9 after the company recorded consolidated revenue growth of approximately 13 percent in the October-December quarter compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The stock was trading at Rs 127.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange in early trade on January 9, as against the previous close of Rs 120.40.

In the first three quarters of the financial year 2022-23, the consolidated revenue grew 35 percent as compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

In India, the revenue growth came in at around 12% year-on-year on a strong base. The growth in revenue was driven mainly by increased footfalls and strong gold demand in the festive season, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The jeweller added five new ‘Kalyan’ showrooms (all non-south) during the December quarter, taking the total number of showrooms in India to 136 as on 31 December 2022.

It expects to open 11 new franchised showrooms across non-south markets over the coming three months as part of the targeted launch of 52 new showrooms during the calendar year 2023.

