Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalpataru Power share price rises on orders win worth Rs 979cr

It includes orders from India and Middle East in T&D business while its international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited gained in the early morning trade on December 31 after the company bagged new orders worth Rs 979 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited has secured new orders/notification of award of approximately Rs 979 crore. It includes orders from India and Middle East in T&D business while its international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe and EPC orders for railway electrification and gauge conversion works in India.

"We are very happy with the new order wins in our T&D and Railways business. These new orders will help us to strengthen our T&D and Railways order book. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, gives us the confidence to deliver sustainable growth and profitability going forward," said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO at Kalpataru Power.

Close

At 09:31 hrs, Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 406.35, up Rs 5.15, or 1.28 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 410.85 and an intraday low of Rs 401.

The stock also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.02 times.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kalpataru Power

