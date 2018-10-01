App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalpataru Power rises 6% on orders win worth Rs 1,145 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose nearly 6 percent intraday Monday as company bagged orders worth Rs 1,145 crore.

The new orders / notification of award includes two orders totalling Rs 644 crore for design, supply and construction of 500 kV and 230 kV transmission lines in CIS and Africa region, respectively.

Also, a composite order for railway infrastructure construction from RVNL for Rs 502 crore in a consortium. This project is awarded in JV with JMC and EESPL.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Power said, "͞The new orders will help company to further strengthen its presence in CIS and African geographies and sets a solid base for growth in our international business."

The order in our railway business highlights our commitment to establish KPTL as a leading Railway EPC player. We are confident of meeting our guidance for financial year 2018-19,"he added.

At 09:42 hrs Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 333, up Rs 6.75, or 2.07 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

