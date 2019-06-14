Kalpataru Power gains 2% after PhillipCapital initiates coverage, sees 37% upside

Kalpataru Power Transmission shares gained 1.7 percent intraday on June 14 after global brokerage house PhillipCapital India initiated coverage with a buy rating and target price of Rs 670, implying 37 percent potential upside.

The research firm said the T&D equipment and infrastructure conglomerate is a unique play on key infrastructure sector segments, backed by a management that has consistently demonstrated its ability to incubate new businesses, expand margins, and manage working capital.

A major drag on KPP so far has been its capital deployment into asset-ownership and non-core diversification, which it believes should peak and reverse in FY21, leading to a substantial release of cash.

PhillipCapital said it estimated healthy 19 percent CAGR in FY19-22 earnings backed by a strong order book, while the stock trades at 12x FY21 PE against its long-term average 16x.

Release of equity through assets sales will be a key re-rating trigger, it added.

The stock rallied 51 percent in last nine-month. It was quoting at Rs 499.60, up Rs 8.30, or 1.69 percent on the BSE at 12:53 hours IST.