Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kajaria Ceramics stock climbs over 2% on Jefferies' buy call

The global brokerage firm has set a target price of Rs 550 on the stock and said that the company retains a robust balance sheet and good return ratios.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics climbed over 2 percent in morning trade on September 10 after Jefferies recommended a buy on the stock.

As per CNBC-TV18, the global brokerage firm has set a target price of Rs 550 on the stock and said that the company retains a robust balance sheet and good return ratios.

Jefferies views the company as a good recovery play in building materials. The brokerage, however, is of the view that FY21 will remain subdued for the company and expects sales/PAT at 6 percent/9 percent CAGR over FY20-23.

Close

Domestic brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has an 'accumulate' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 501.

related news

"Our recommendation is supported by an expected strong recovery in demand and pricing in FY22, followed by continued growth expectations in FY23, robust balance sheet, strong free cash flows, strong brand and

attractive valuation," Nirmal Bang said.

Nirmal Bang believes the stock is trading below the 5 year PER band and does not factor in the post-COVID recovery.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics traded 2.10 percent up at Rs 436.95 on BSE at 10:50 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 11:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kajaria Ceramics

