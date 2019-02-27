Kajaria Ceramics gains 2% after HSBC raises price target, earnings estimates

Kajaria Ceramics shares gained more than 2 percent intraday Wednesday after global research firm HSBC raised its price target for the stock to Rs 630 from Rs 600 earlier.

It also raised earnings estimates for FY20/FY21 by 3 / 5 percent.

The stock was quoting at Rs 543.85, up Rs 6.40, or 1.19 percent on the BSE, at 11:49 hours IST.

While maintaining a buy call on the stock, HSBC said the market share gains is expected to continue as unorganised players faced liquidity issues.

"Strong performance is likely to continue and the softer gas prices should be a tailwind on margin for the company," it added.