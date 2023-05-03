Jyothy Labs shares gain on stellar Q4 results

Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs share price gained 2 percent on May 3 after reporting stellar growth in its March quarter profit, driven by sharp improvement in operating performance.

The consolidated profit for the quarter ended March FY23 came in at Rs 59 crore, growing 55.4 percent compared to Rs 37.98 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 617 crore increased by nearly 13 percent over the corresponding period of the last fiscal across segments.

The operating numbers were strong in Q4FY23, with the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rising 59.4 percent YoY to Rs 91.3 crore and margin expanding 430 basis points to 14.8 percent compared to the year-ago period.

For the full year, the FMCG company reported a 48 percent growth in profit at Rs 240 crore and revenue increased by 13.2 percent to Rs 2,486 crore compared to the previous fiscal.

"We continue to deliver healthy performance across all categories and channels with double-digit growth for the quarter as well as for the year and on a 2-year & 3-year CAGR basis," Jyothy Labs said in its filing to exchanges.

During the year, "our direct reach has crossed 1.1 million retail outlets which has further strengthened our distribution augmented by implementation of Botree as distributor management system", the company stated.

The company has announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

The stock was trading at Rs 195.05 on the NSE, up 1.46 percent at 14:33 hours IST.