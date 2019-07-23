App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial shares gain 3% as brokerages remain positive after Q1 earnings

Nomura also maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 765 per share. It said the company is the most cost-effective SME advertising platform relative to peers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Just Dial shares gained more than 3 percent intraday on July 23 as brokerages maintained their positive stance on the stock after June quarter earnings.

The stock was quoting at Rs 735.30, up Rs 9.25, or 1.27 percent on the BSE at 1036 hours IST.

Profit in Q1 shot up 48.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 57.3 crore led by other income, and revenue grew 13.6 percent to Rs 240.2 crore.

Close

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 64.2 crore but margin contracted 45bps, which could be due to IND AS 116 impact.

related news

Listing growth was 16.7 percent YoY though it slowed down from 20.7 percent growth in Q1FY19. Paid campaign growth picked up to 13.8 percent in Q1FY20 against 3.9 percent in Q1FY19.

While having overweight call on the stock with a target price at Rs 680, Morgan Stanley said operating metrics pointed to sustained growth momentum and revenue was in-line with estimates led by gains in paid campaigns.

Realisations in Q1 were a tad lower by 0.2 percent but grew 0.5 percent QoQ while traffic growth was strong at 24.6 percent YoY.

Nomura also maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 765 per share. It said the company is the most cost-effective SME advertising platform relative to peers. Company has wide scope to expand coverage in Tier-II/III cities, the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Just Dial

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.