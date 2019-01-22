App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial jumps over 3% after strong Q3 results

Just Dial's Q3 net profit jumped two-fold, or 100 percent, YoY to Rs 57.3 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Just Dial rose as much as 3.3 percent in early trade on January 22 after the company reported strong results for the December quarter.

The company's Q3 net profit jumped two-fold, or 100 percent, YoY to Rs 57.3 crore.

Just Dial's total operating revenue for the third quarter was Rs 226.8 crore, up 15.2 percent YoY.

The company's traffic, or quarterly unique visitors, rose 24.8 percent YoY to 134.2 million users.

At 0920 hours, Just Dial was quoting at Rs 485.4 on the BSE, up 2.41 percent.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 09:37 am

