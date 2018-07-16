Just Dial gains 2% as board to consider buyback on July 20

Share price of Just Dial gained 2.5 percent intraday Monday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 20 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q1FY19).

The board will also consider allotment of equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each to certain employees of the company, upon exercise of options by such employees under the relevant employee stock option schemes.

It will also consider and approve the proposal to buyback fully paid-up equity shares of the company and matters necessary and incidental thereto.

The share price was up 55 percent in the last one year.

At 10:40 hrs Just Dial was quoting at Rs 569.30, down Rs 1.80, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil