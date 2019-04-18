Just Dial falls 3% after news of data breach of 100 mn users, management clarifies

Just Dial is down over 3 percent intraday on April 18 after news of data breach of 100 million users as claimed in reports.

"All user info including financial info or passwords is protected. The vulnerability that existed on the older app platforms is now fixed," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"We have implemented adequate encryption for the older apps that were

impacted, while there are regular audits conducted, we have also initiated an independent tech-audit to identify any existing vulnerabilities," the company added.

The company provides local search services through internet and voice calls.

At 1159 hours, Just Dial was quoting at Rs 580.20, down Rs 19.45, or 3.24 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 598.20 and an intraday low of Rs 572.00.