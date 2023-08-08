Jupiter Wagons hit upper circuit at 5% on strong earnings, management outlook

Jupiter Wagons locked in 5% upper circuit on strong earnings, management outlook

Shares of Jupiter Wagons got locked at 5 percent when they hit the upper circuit limit at Rs 232.95 on August 8 after the wagon manufacturer reported a bumper set of numbers for the quarter-ended June.

Consolidated net profit jumped almost five-fold to Rs 62.85 crore from Rs 12.81 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue jumped 155 percent YoY to Rs 753.19 crore while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) soared 222 percent to Rs 96.81 crore.

Operating margin expanded to 12.85 percent in the quarter ended June as compared to 10.17 percent a year ago. The margin growth is attributed to an improved product mix and the introduction of value-added products.

The company’s order book stood at Rs 6,12,230 lakh as on June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

“The overall outlook remains favourable, and the company's primary focus is on creating enduring value for all stakeholders,” said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons.

The demand scenario for wagons remains buoyant with a substantial order book of Rs 1,06,000 lakh received from private customers during the quarter. The company expects the momentum to sustain in the near future, it said.

Jupiter Wagons has entered the global freight wagon markets through a partnership with RITES and is now actively participating in tenders in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The company has secured its first order for Weldable CMS crossings and is preparing for production.

Additionally, it has begun delivering Brake Disc assemblies this quarter and anticipates strong demand for these products in the future. The container business is also attracting significant interest from international customers for specialized products.

Furthermore, the company has made progress in upcoming business lines like braking systems and electric Light Commercial Vehicles.

