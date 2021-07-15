July 2021 Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey | Make in India and Internet Companies to be the big themes over the next 12 months

Representative Image

When it comes to the stock markets, just like cricket, Bollywood or even politics, everyone has an opinion. But the market opinions that matter the most belong to people actually managing the money. The Moneycontrol Market Sentiment survey aims to gauge the mood of the market and get a sense of its direction by polling money managers.

Despite the catastrophic second COVID-19 wave, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit a record high on July 15.

About 56 percent of the fund managers surveyed believe that equities will generate the best return over the next year, with Nifty expected to reach 17,000 over the same period boosted by robust corporate earnings. According to these fund managers, Make in India and internet companies will be the big investment themes over the next 12 months.

The US Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier than expected is considered the biggest risk to markets rally, followed by inflation. With a rush of IPOs hitting the market, managers said that they would be selective when it comes to investing in new companies as few may be offering the right risk-reward.

Twenty three fund managers managing Rs 3.21 lakh crore of assets participated in the second edition of the survey.

Here’s a look at the detailed responses: