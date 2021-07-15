MARKET NEWS

July 2021 Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey | Make in India and Internet Companies to be the big themes over the next 12 months

The Moneycontrol Market Sentiment survey aims to gauge the mood of the market and get a sense of its direction by polling money managers. The second edition reveals that equities continue to remain the preferred asset class.

July 15, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
Representative Image

When it comes to the stock markets, just like cricket, Bollywood or even politics, everyone has an opinion. But the market opinions that matter the most belong to people actually managing the money. The Moneycontrol Market Sentiment survey aims to gauge the mood of the market and get a sense of its direction by polling money managers.

Despite the catastrophic second COVID-19 wave, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit a record high on July 15.

About 56 percent of the fund managers surveyed believe that equities will generate the best return over the next year, with Nifty expected to reach 17,000 over the same period boosted by robust corporate earnings. According to these fund managers, Make in India and internet companies will be the big investment themes over the next 12 months.

The US Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier than expected is considered the biggest risk to markets rally, followed by inflation. With a rush of IPOs hitting the market, managers said that they would be selective when it comes to investing in new companies as few may be offering the right risk-reward.

Twenty three fund managers managing Rs 3.21 lakh crore of assets participated in the second edition of the survey.

Here’s a look at the detailed responses:

1) July 15_Which asset class will generate the best 1-year return_ 2) July 15_What is your 12-month target for the Nifty_ 3) July 15_What are your earnings expectation for the Nifty for FY22_ 4) July 15_What is the biggest risk to the markets rally_

5) July_15_Which sectors are overheated_seeing a crowded trade_

6) July 15_Which sectors would you avoid totally_ 7) July 15_Which sectors will ride the next leg of the rally_ 8) July 15_What kind of cash are you holding in your portfolio now_ (as a percentage of AUM) 9) July 15_Have you increased_reduced your cash position compared to last month_ 10) July 15_What is your preferred investing strategy over the next 12 months_

11)_July_15_What are the big themes you see emerging over the next 12 months_

12) July 15_What is the biggest worry for a long-term Indian equity investor now_ 13) July 15_There is a flurry of IPOs hitting the market, what do you feel about IPOs

 

14)_July_15_What is your take on the new-economy businesses, likely to get listed, of the likes of Zomato
Tags: #IPO #market sentiment #Nifty #Sensex #stocks
first published: Jul 15, 2021 11:56 am

