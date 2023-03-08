 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Pharmova gets VAI status from USFDA for India facility, stock climbs

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Jubilant Pharmova's shares settled at Rs 314 apiece at the BSE, which was Rs 9.85 or 3.24 percent higher as against the previous day's close.

The facility is in compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practices, Jubilant Pharmova said (Representative image)

Jubilant Pharmova's shares shot up during the final hour of the trading session on March 8, shortly after the company informed the stock exchanges that its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Karnataka has received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The shares jumped as high as Rs 325 apiece at the BSE after the regulatory filing was made at 3:12 pm. At the NSE, it peaked to about Rs 323 after the announcement.

At the end of market hours, the stock settled at Rs 314 apiece at the BSE, which was Rs 9.85 or 3.24 percent higher as against the previous day's close. The surge was sharper at the NSE, where the shares ended at Rs 315.75, which was Rs 11.35 or 3.73 percent above the last closing price.

