Jubilant Pharmova gets VAI status from USFDA for India facility, stock climbs

Jubilant Pharmova's shares shot up during the final hour of the trading session on March 8, shortly after the company informed the stock exchanges that its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Karnataka has received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The shares jumped as high as Rs 325 apiece at the BSE after the regulatory filing was made at 3:12 pm. At the NSE, it peaked to about Rs 323 after the announcement.

At the end of market hours, the stock settled at Rs 314 apiece at the BSE, which was Rs 9.85 or 3.24 percent higher as against the previous day's close. The surge was sharper at the NSE, where the shares ended at Rs 315.75, which was Rs 11.35 or 3.73 percent above the last closing price.

Also Read | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 8

The inspection by USFDA was carried out at Jubilant Pharmova's API manufacturing facility in Karnataka's Nanjangud from December 5-13, 2022. Pursuant to the inspection, the company received a communication from the USFDA, "through which the regulatory agency assigned the inspection classification of the API facility as “Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)", the regulatory filing noted. Related stories Olympic shooter Heena Sidhu to feature in video game

Sebi asks investors to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31

Here’s why startup hub Bengaluru is the world’s second-slowest city "Based on this inspection and the USFDA VAI classification, this facility is in compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP)," Jubilant Pharmova further said. According to the USFDA's website, a VAI status by the regulator means that objectionable conditions were found and documented, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action. In the quarter ending December 2022, Jubilant Pharmova had reported a net loss of Rs 15.67 crore, as against a profit of Rs 50.99 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's net sales had jumped 18.46 percent to Rs 1,533.22 crore.

Moneycontrol News