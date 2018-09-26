App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences rises 4% as Macquarie sees 61% upside

Macquarie has maintained Outperform call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,192, implying a potential upside of 61 percent from current levels as valuations are attractive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Global brokerage house Macquarie remained bullish on pharma company Jubilant Life Sciences, citing broadbased growth across segments.

The research firm has maintained Outperform call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,192, implying a potential upside of 61 percent from current levels as valuations are attractive.

The share price rallied 3.6 percent intraday on Wednesday. At 11:40 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 754.00, up Rs 14.55, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.

In the last 15 days, share price corrected more than 6 percent following weak market conditions.

Macquarie said pharma business was witnessing broadbased growth across segments and channel checks suggest subdued Q2 performance for life science ingredients (LSI), but would be better in second half of FY19.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 11:50 am

