Jubilant Life Sciences rallies 4% as arm to launch unsecured bonds offer outside India

Jubilant Life Sciences shares climbed 4 percent intraday Monday as its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma to launch unsecured bonds offering outside India.

The stock was quoting at Rs 781.85, up Rs 27.40, or 3.63 percent on the BSE, at 11:20 hours IST.

Company's material wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma (JPL) approved the proposal to launch a offering of unsecured bonds outside India.

"The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside India and (ii) listed and quoted on the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited," the company said, adding the issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in India.

JPL proposes to undertake meetings in Singapore (on February 26), Hong Kong and London (February 27) with one or more potential international institutional investors for the benchmark offering of the Notes.

Upon completion of these investors meetings and the book building process, JPL is expected to price the issuance of the Notes, Jubilant Life said.