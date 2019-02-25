App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences rallies 4% as arm to launch unsecured bonds offer outside India

JPL proposes to undertake meetings in Singapore (on February 26), Hong Kong and London (February 27) with one or more potential international institutional investors for the benchmark offering of the Notes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant Life Sciences shares climbed 4 percent intraday Monday as its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma to launch unsecured bonds offering outside India.

The stock was quoting at Rs 781.85, up Rs 27.40, or 3.63 percent on the BSE, at 11:20 hours IST.

Company's material wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma (JPL) approved the proposal to launch a offering of unsecured bonds outside India.

"The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside India and (ii) listed and quoted on the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited," the company said, adding the issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in India.

JPL proposes to undertake meetings in Singapore (on February 26), Hong Kong and London (February 27) with one or more potential international institutional investors for the benchmark offering of the Notes.

Upon completion of these investors meetings and the book building process, JPL is expected to price the issuance of the Notes, Jubilant Life said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Life Sciences

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.