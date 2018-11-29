App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences jumps 6% as Macquarie remains bullish, sees 54% upside

Macquarie expects strong momentum in pharma segment to sustain going ahead and sees EPS CAGR of 25 percent over FY16-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jubilant Life Sciences shares rallied as much as 6 percent in morning on Thursday after global brokerage house Macquarie retained bullish stance on the stock by assigning outperform call.

The research house also raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,068 from Rs 1,038 earlier, implying a whopping 54 percent potential upside as it increased FY19-21 EPS estimate by 2-4 percent.

Macquarie expects strong momentum in pharma segment to sustain going ahead and sees EPS CAGR of 25 percent over FY16-21. "Jubilant Life has been delivering robust profitability."

"It stayed our top pick in the midcap space," the research house said.

Jubilant Life had reported a massive 67.18 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 209.77 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharma segment.

Total revenue from operations grew by 38 percent YoY to Rs 2,269.49 crore for the reported quarter. "The record performance in the company's pharmaceutical segment has been led by continued growth in specialty pharmaceuticals and smart recovery in Generics & API businesses, Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia had said in October.

At 10:24 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 733.25, up Rs 38.65, or 5.56 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:35 am

