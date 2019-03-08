App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 01:30 PM IST

Jubilant Life Sciences dips 5% after USFDA issues warning letter for Roorkee facility

US revenues from the facility is about 4 percent of the total revenues of the company.

Jubilant Life Sciences shares dropped nearly 5 percent intraday Friday after the US health regulator issued warning letter to company's Roorkee facility.

The stock was quoting at Rs 759.95, down Rs 23.95, or 3.06 percent on the BSE, at 13:20 hours IST.

The US Food and Drug Administration had conducted an inspection of solid dosage formulations manufacturing facility at Roorkee during August 2018 and classified the facility as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI) in December 2018.

The agency today further issued a warning letter for the facility.

"The USFDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements till the company addresses all issues raised by the agency, the company said.

However, Jubilant believes that the existing manufacturing and sale of products from this facility will not be impacted.

US revenues from the facility is about 4 percent of the total revenues of the company.

The company is in the process of providing a thorough and comprehensive response to the USFDA within 15 working days.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Life Sciences

