Jubilant Life jumps 5% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake to 4.41% in March quarter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises, poses after an interview with Reuters in Mumbai

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences gained 5 percent intraday on April 21 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the pharma company to 4.41 percent in the quarter ended March 2020.

As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 2.74 percent and 1.67 percent stake in the company through two accounts.

In December quarter, he held a 3.45 percent stake in the company, which meant the shareholding increased by 0.96 percent during the March quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors also increased their stake in the company to 27.91 percent from 27.43 percent QoQ, wherein Lazard Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Trust upped stake to 1.78 percent (from 1.3 percent earlier QoQ).

Government Pension Fund Global also increased shareholding in Jubilant Life to 3.05 percent (from 3 percent) and East Bridge Capital Master Fund raised stake to 8 percent (from 5.73 percent), but BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte exited the company in March quarter.

Meanwhile, last month, its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its solid dosage facility at Salisbury, Maryland USA in respect of the inspection conducted by the regulatory agency from February 24 to 28, 2020.

The stock rallied 50 percent in April so far. It was quoting at Rs 348, up Rs 12.75 or 3.80 percent on the BSE at 1253 hours IST.