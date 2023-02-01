 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Foodworks tanks over 6% after December quarter profit declines 40%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 01, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

"The historic high inflation continues to keep margin under pressure," Jubilant Foodworks said.

Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 455.95 | The share price declined over 6 percent after the firm posted 39.6 percent fall in its Q3 net profit at Rs 80.4 crore versus Rs 133.2 crore and revenue was up 10% at Rs 1,332 crore versus Rs 1,210.8 crore, YoY.

The foodservice company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 80.4 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, falling sharply by 40 percent compared to the year-ago period weighed down by weak operating margin performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,332 crore for the quarter grew by 10 percent on-year, primarily driven by growth in orders for Domino’s.

"The Domino’s Like-for-Like growth came in at 0.3 percent. The delivery channel registered 9.9 percent growth led by orders partially offset by a decline in ticket. The dine-in and takeaway channels combined registered a 9.8 percent growth, driven by increase in ticket and orders," Jubilant said in a filing to exchanges.