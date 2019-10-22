App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:57 PM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 profit falls 3% on one-time loss; same-store sales growth meets estimates

Same-store sales growth stood at 4.9 percent, which was in line with analyst estimates of 3-5 percent. The same stood at 20.5 percent in the same period last year

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, reported a 2.8 percent year-on-year decline in September quarter consolidated profit at Rs 73.4 crore due to one-time loss of Rs 12.5 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 12.2 percent YoY to Rs 998 crore.

With respect to one-time loss, the management said the exceptional item represented provision created against investments made by Jubilant FoodWorks Employee Provident Fund Trust in the corporate bonds of DHFL, Reliance Capital and IL&FS, and was fully provided for on account of prevailing uncertainties.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 59.9 percent YoY to Rs 234.1 crore and margin expanded 700 bps to 23.5 percent in Q2 FY20.

Earnings for the quarter, barring profit, matched analyst expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 92.5 crore on revenue of Rs 969 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 228 crore with margin at 23.5 percent, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Same-store sales growth stood at 4.9 percent, which was in line with analyst estimates of 3-5 percent. The same stood at 20.5 percent in the same period last year.

The company said it opened 40 new Domino's stores during the quarter under review -- the highest in the last 15 quarters, taking its the total store count up to 1,283 stores across 276 cities. All these stores were based on the new store design, it added.

The stock gained 15 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 1,421.75, up Rs 62.75, or 4.62 percent on the BSE at 1433 hours IST.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Jubilant Foodworks #Results

