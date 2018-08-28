Jubilant Foodworks hits 52-week high as UBS upgrades to neutral, target Rs 1,750

Share price of Jubilant Foodworks touched 52-week high of Rs 1,575, rising 1.6 percent intraday Tuesday as broking house UBS has upgraded its rating on company to neutral from sell.

It also raised the target to Rs 1,750 from Rs 950 with a potential upside of 13 percent.

UBS feels that revenue and SSSG momentum can be maintained, while company unlikely to lose the battle against its competitors in the long run.

There will a limited upside till RoIC improvements begin to show, it said.

The company has appointed Kapil Grover as chief marketing officer of Domino’s Pizza.

At 14:55 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,566, up Rs 16.10, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil