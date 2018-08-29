Jubilant Foodworks cuts gains after good opening due to Nifty Midcap inclusion; UBS hikes target price

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, fell before rising one-third of a percent as traders cheered inclusion of the stock in Nifty Midcap index.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,565.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,550.00.

The NSE on Tuesday announced changes to its benchmark indices. Among the announcements, Nifty Midcap too underwent some changes. Adani Power, Biocon, Engineers India, IDFC and PC Jeweller will be replaced with Cummins India, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance Corporation, Punjab National Bank and Rural Electrification Corporation.

Global research firm UBS upgraded the stock to a neutral rating from sell. It raised the target price to Rs 1,750 from Rs 950.

Further, it observed that the revenue and same store sales growth by the firm can be maintained. It also does not see the company losing battle against competitors in the long run. The brokerage sees limited upside in the stock till return on invested capital improvements begin to show.

At 10:19 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,559.50, up Rs 0.30, or 0.02 percent, on the BSE.

