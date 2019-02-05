Jubilant Foodworks considering royalty payment to promoters: Report

Jubilant Foodworks is considering making a royalty payment to its promoters for use of the 'Jubilant' brand, according to a CNBC-TV18 report citing sources.

The royalty being considered is around 0.5 percent of Jubilant's sales, the news channel reported. On FY18 sales, the royalty to the promoters works out around Rs 15 crore.

Jubilant Foodworks operates Dominos Pizza in India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Promoter group Jubilant Bhartia told CNBC-TV18 that it would not be able to comment on the story at the moment.

The Bhartia family holds 45 percent of Jubilant Foodworks.

Jubilant paid 3.3 percent of net sales as franchise fees to Domino's, the report added.

At 1430 hours, Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,306, down Rs 87.15, or 6.26 percent.