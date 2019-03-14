Jubilant Foodworks climbs 3% after a block deal of 40 lakh shares

Jubilant Foodworks shares rallied 3 percent intraday on March 14 after a block deal of 40 lakh equity shares in early trade today.

Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,336.00, up Rs 8.70, or 0.66 percent on the BSE, at 1119 hours IST.

A CNBC-TV18 report said about 40 lakh shares (representing a 3 percent of total paid-up equity) exchanged hands at a price of Rs 1,312.40 in early trade.

The company and its subsidiary operate Domino's Pizza brand with the exclusive rights for India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.