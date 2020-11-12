Jubilant FoodWorks beats estimates, posts Q2 standalone profit at Rs 77 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks on November 12 said its Q2FY21 standalone net profit stood at Rs 76.91 crore against Rs 75.92 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The number beat market estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Q2 profit to the tune of Rs 65 crore.

Revenue for the said quarter came in at Rs 805.50 crore against Rs 988.23 crore year-on-year (YoY). This was below the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 840 crore.

EBITDA came in at Rs 214.6 crore while EBITDA margin came at 26.6 percent.

CNBC-TV18's estimates for EBITDA and EBITDA margin were Rs 195 crore and 23.8 percent, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, the company's Q2 profit stood at Rs 76 crore against Rs 73.42 crore YoY.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 816.32 crore against Rs 998.05 crore YoY.

The company said it opened 10 new Domino’s stores and 1 new store each for Hong’s Kitchen and Dunkin’ Donuts. It saw the highest ever App downloads at 6.3 million.

"October showed continued momentum with sales improving to 96.2 percent of last year levels. Overall system sales for Domino’s recovered to 82.3 percent of last year’s level," the company said.

The company said its liquidity position has further strengthened during the quarter.

"Total cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments increased to Rs 827.8 crore as on 30th September 2020, up from Rs 691.4 crore as on 31st March 2020, the company said.

“We continued to face challenges in the external environment with the increased spread of COVID-19. Despite this, our business delivered a strong all-round performance during last quarter," said Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, CoChairman, Jubilant FoodWorks."While we expect COVID to be a significant factor in the foreseeable future, we have a developed a playbook to work around it and restore the business on the path of sustainable, profitable growth."