Jubilant Food hits 9-month high on hopes of festive boost, but longer-term challenges remain

Jubilant Foodworks shares hit a 9-month of Rs 544 on September 6, on expectations that the upcoming festive season and the cricket World Cup would boost demand for its offerings.

The shares were trading at Rs 540.35 at 2:40 pm, up 1.3 percent over their previous close.

“The market is betting on strong Q3 sales because of festivals and the world cup coming together at the same time,” Karan Taurani, SBP Elara Capital told Moneycontrol.

At the same time, Taurani pointed out that nothing much has changed fundamentally for the company in the short term.

“Growth in the pizza segment might not recover soon due to promotional offers, strong competition, and rising cheese costs,” Taurani said.

“While current stock valuations might seem elevated from a near term perspective, some investors are looking at the stock from a medium to long-term perspective. The belief is that in the long run, established quick-service restaurants (QSR) will continue to dominate and possibly outperform local, unorganised businesses,” he said.

Think outside the pizza box

The bigger challenge for Jubilant is that same store growth (SSG) is projected to be in the low single digits in the longer term, according to Vishal Gutka of Philips Capital.

“The key challenge for Jubilant is to significantly enhance their formats beyond Domino’s, which is now a mature brand. There are already 2,000 stores, and after 4-5 years, there will be 3,000 stores with no significant growth,” he said.

“It's essential not just to expand these formats, but to do so profitably. Clearer insights into their upcoming formats, margin projections, and plans could be key drivers for the stock's performance,” Gutka said.

The stock is still around 38 percent from its record high of Rs 881 seen in 2021. Valuations have softened relatively, but some analysts feel they are still not cheap considering the challenges that lie ahead.

“Jubilant used to command pricey valuations when its growth used to be above industry average,” said Taurani.

“After COVID, its growth has been below industry average, as competition has risen considerably. Their inability to make significant inroads into the dine-in market, and the widespread accessibility of delivery for various food categories and brands, questions the justification for such high valuations,” he said.

“If the things remain stable and if things don’t worsen off from here the valuations could sustain. This is factoring in the mild improvement in terms of festivals in the near term,” he said.