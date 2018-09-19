JSW Steel touches 52-week high as Nomura initiates buy with target Rs 484

Shares of JSW Steel touched 52-week high of Rs 423.30, rising more than 4 percent intraday Wednesday after broking house Nomura initiated buy on the stock.

The firm has kept a target of Rs 484 per share.

According to firm, company's capacity utilisation is likely to expand, also low cost advantage to continue for the company.

Its strong BS and cash flows to support the growth, it added.

At 11:48 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 422.00, up Rs 15.30, or 3.76 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 27.07 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 15.57. The latest book value of the company is Rs 115.20 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.66. The dividend yield of the company was 0.76 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil