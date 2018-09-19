App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel touches 52-week high as Nomura initiates buy with target Rs 484

According to firm, company's capacity utilisation is likely to expand, also low cost advantage to continue for the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JSW Steel touched 52-week high of Rs 423.30, rising more than 4 percent intraday Wednesday after broking house Nomura initiated buy on the stock.

The firm has kept a target of Rs 484 per share.

According to firm, company's capacity utilisation is likely to expand, also low cost advantage to continue for the company.

Its strong BS and cash flows to support the growth, it added.

At 11:48 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 422.00, up Rs 15.30, or 3.76 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 27.07 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 15.57. The latest book value of the company is Rs 115.20 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.66. The dividend yield of the company was 0.76 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.