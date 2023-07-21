JSW Steel surges 3% as strong consolidated profit and margin enthuses Street

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of JSW Steel surged 3 percent on July 21 after the company reported a stellar set of quarterly numbers.

The steelmaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,705 crore for the quarter ended June, up 78 percent from Rs 956 crore reported a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 11 percent YoY to Rs 41,771 crore, led by higher volume growth.

JSW Steel’s profitability was better than what the Street estimated. Operating margin increased to about 17 percent in comparison with analysts’ expectation of 12.5 percent.

At 12:51 pm, shares of the company were trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 809.45 on the BSE.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

Consolidated crude steel production for the June quarter came in at 6.43 million tonnes, up 11 percent on year but down 2 percent sequentially. The average capacity utilization for Q1 of FY24 declined to 92 percent from 96 percent in Q4 of FY23 owing to certain scheduled shutdowns at Indian operations during the quarter.

Besides, steel sales for the quarter stood at 5.71 million tonnes, up 27 percent YoY and down 13 percent QoQ. Channel de-stocking, with exports being impacted by delayed loading due to the cyclone on the western coast of India towards the end of the June quarter weighed on steel sales.

JSW Steel has guided for Production at 26.34 million tonnes and Sales at 25 million tonnes for FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.