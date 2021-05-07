MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

JSW Steel shares gain over 3% on JV with JFE Steel

This feasibility study for a JV with JFE Steel will strengthen company's position as India's leading manufacturer of advanced steel products that lead to reduced CO2 emissions and a more sustainable world, said Seshagiri Rao of JSW Steel.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel share price gained 3.4 percent intraday on May 7 after entering into a joint venture with JFE Steel for manufacturing grain-oriented electrical steel sheet.

The stock was trading at Rs 749.70 on the BSE, rising 2.77 percent over previous close, at 13:41 hours IST.

JSW Steel on Friday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct a feasibility study with JFE Steel Corporation, a strategic alliance partner, to establish a grain-oriented electrical steel sheet manufacturing and sales joint-venture company in India.

The plan is to complete the study within the current 2021 fiscal year and take appropriate steps to set up this JV company subject to requisite approvals, the company added.

JSW Steel and JFE Steel continued to deepen their alliance since they signed a comprehensive Strategic Collaboration Agreement in 2009, under which JFE Steel took an equity stake in JSW Steel, and has provided technical co-operation with regard to automotive steel products, said the company.

Close

Related stories

In the year 2012, JSW and JFE entered into an agreement where JFE has provided technology for the production of non-oriented electrical steel sheets, which has enabled JSW to become India’s leading supplier in this field.

"This feasibility study for a JV with JFE Steel will strengthen our position as India's leading manufacturer of advanced steel products that lead to reduced CO2 emissions and a more sustainable world," said Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD at JSW Steel & Group CFO.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #buzzing midcap #JSW Steel
first published: May 7, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.