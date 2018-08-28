App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel replaces Lupin in fresh Nifty rejig; to be effective from September 28

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), on August 28, announced the exclusion of Lupin from the Nifty index. The scrip will be replaced with that of JSW Steel on the benchmark 50-share index.

The changes were announced by the index maintenance sub-committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited (formerly known as India Index Services & Products Ltd. - IISL). The indices are periodically reviewed based on several parameters. “These changes shall come effective from September 28, 2018,” the statement from NSE added.

Further, it also said the changes will be applicable to Nifty 50 Equal Weight index.

The Nifty Midcap 50 index also underwent some changes as Adani Power, Biocon, Engineers India, IDFC and PC Jeweller will be replaced with Cummins India, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance Corporation, Punjab National Bank and Rural Electrification Corporation.

In the Nifty 500 index, 25 companies witnessed exclusions as well. To name a few, Aban Offshore, Bhushan Steel, DB Realty, HDIL, Kesoram Industries and Marksans Pharma, among others will no longer be a part of this index. These shall be replaced by names such as Bandhan Bank, Galaxy Surfactants, ICICI Securities, HAL, HDFC Standard Life, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Reliance Nippon Life AMC, among others.

Among sectoral indices, HDFC Standard Life will be taking over from General Insurance Corporation on the Nifty Financial Services, while Central Bank of India and Vijaya Bank will be included in Nifty PSU bank. They will be dislodging Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank from the list.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 06:00 pm

