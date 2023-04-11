 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel logs highest quarterly steel production in Q4, stock gains

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

JSW Steel logged its highest ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonnes for Q4 FY23 while for FY23 also, the figure stood at 24.15 Mnt, up 24 percent YoY, which was the highest ever.

Shares of JSW Steel rose over 1 percent on April 11 as the steel maker logged its highest ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonnes for Q4 FY23, registering a growth of 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“This was driven by improved capacity utilisation at the Indian operations (capacity utilisation of 96 percent in Q4 FY23 versus 91 percent in Q3 FY23),” the company said in an exchange filing.

Consolidated crude steel production for FY23 was the highest ever at 24.15 Mnt, up 24 percent YoY. This was against the management guidance of 25.0 Mnt.

