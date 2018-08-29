App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel hits 52-week high, Lupin falls 2% after NSE announces rejig of Nifty

The Nifty Midcap 50 index also underwent some changes as Adani Power, Biocon, Engineers India, IDFC and PC Jeweller will be replaced with Cummins India, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance Corporation, Punjab National Bank and Rural Electrification Corporation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin down 2 percent, while JSW Steel touched 52-week high of Rs 379.50, rising more than 3 percent after National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced fresh Nifty rejig effective from September 28.

The NSE announced the exclusion of Lupin from the Nifty index, while it will be replaced with JSW Steel on the benchmark 50-share index.

The changes were announced by the index maintenance sub-committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices (formerly known as India Index Services & Products Ltd. - IISL). The indices are periodically reviewed based on several parameters.

Further, it also said the changes will be applicable to Nifty 50 Equal Weight index.

related news

The Nifty Midcap 50 index also underwent some changes as Adani Power, Biocon, Engineers India, IDFC and PC Jeweller will be replaced with Cummins India, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance Corporation, Punjab National Bank and Rural Electrification Corporation.

In the Nifty 500 index, 25 companies witnessed exclusions as well. To name a few, Aban Offshore, Bhushan Steel, DB Realty, HDIL, Kesoram Industries and Marksans Pharma, among others will no longer be a part of this index. These shall be replaced by names such as Bandhan Bank, Galaxy Surfactants, ICICI Securities, HAL, HDFC Standard Life, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Reliance Nippon Life AMC, among others.

Among sectoral indices, HDFC Standard Life will be taking over from General Insurance Corporation on the Nifty Financial Services, while Central Bank of India and Vijaya Bank will be included in Nifty PSU bank. They will be dislodging Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank from the list.

At 09:50 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 895.70, down 0.67 percent and JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 376.15, up or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.