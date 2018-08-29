JSW Steel hits 52-week high, Lupin falls 2% after NSE announces rejig of Nifty

Shares of Lupin down 2 percent, while JSW Steel touched 52-week high of Rs 379.50, rising more than 3 percent after National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced fresh Nifty rejig effective from September 28.

The NSE announced the exclusion of Lupin from the Nifty index, while it will be replaced with JSW Steel on the benchmark 50-share index.

The changes were announced by the index maintenance sub-committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices (formerly known as India Index Services & Products Ltd. - IISL). The indices are periodically reviewed based on several parameters.

Further, it also said the changes will be applicable to Nifty 50 Equal Weight index.

The Nifty Midcap 50 index also underwent some changes as Adani Power, Biocon, Engineers India, IDFC and PC Jeweller will be replaced with Cummins India, Jubilant Foodworks, Power Finance Corporation, Punjab National Bank and Rural Electrification Corporation.

In the Nifty 500 index, 25 companies witnessed exclusions as well. To name a few, Aban Offshore, Bhushan Steel, DB Realty, HDIL, Kesoram Industries and Marksans Pharma, among others will no longer be a part of this index. These shall be replaced by names such as Bandhan Bank, Galaxy Surfactants, ICICI Securities, HAL, HDFC Standard Life, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Reliance Nippon Life AMC, among others.

Among sectoral indices, HDFC Standard Life will be taking over from General Insurance Corporation on the Nifty Financial Services, while Central Bank of India and Vijaya Bank will be included in Nifty PSU bank. They will be dislodging Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank from the list.

At 09:50 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 895.70, down 0.67 percent and JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 376.15, up or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

