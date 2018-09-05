JSW Steel gains 2% as company acquires 88% in Monnet Ispat

The Aion-JSW consortium was the sole bidder for the 1.5-million-tonne asset in Chhattisgrah.
Shares of JSW Steel rose 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday as company and its promoters have acquired around 88 percent stake in the Monnet Ispat and
Energy (MIEL) following completion of the insolvency resolution proceedings.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had earlier approved Rs 2,875-crore bid by a consortium of Aion Investments and JSW Steel to acquire the bankrupt Monnet Ispat & Energy, which owes over Rs 11,000 crore to a clutch of lenders.
The Aion-JSW consortium was the sole bidder for the 1.5-million-tonne asset in Chhattisgrah.
JSW Steel has provided a working capital advance of Rs 125 crore to MIEL.
At 13:28 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 398.95, up Rs 8.15, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.With inputs from PTI