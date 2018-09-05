App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel gains 2% as company acquires 88% in Monnet Ispat

The Aion-JSW consortium was the sole bidder for the 1.5-million-tonne asset in Chhattisgrah.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Q7. This was the world's largest steel producer in terms of turnover and the second largest in terms of steel output. The company was created by a merger of the former companies Aceralia (Spain), Usinor (France) and Arbed (Luxembourg) in 2002.Identify the company? (Image: Reuters)
Q7. This was the world's largest steel producer in terms of turnover and the second largest in terms of steel output. The company was created by a merger of the former companies Aceralia (Spain), Usinor (France) and Arbed (Luxembourg) in 2002.Identify the company? (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JSW Steel rose 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday as company and its promoters have acquired around 88 percent stake in the Monnet Ispat and

Energy (MIEL) following completion of the insolvency resolution proceedings.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had earlier approved Rs 2,875-crore bid by a consortium of Aion Investments and JSW Steel to acquire the bankrupt Monnet Ispat & Energy, which owes over Rs 11,000 crore to a clutch of lenders.

The Aion-JSW consortium was the sole bidder for the 1.5-million-tonne asset in Chhattisgrah.

JSW Steel has provided a working capital advance of Rs 125 crore to MIEL.

At 13:28 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 398.95, up Rs 8.15, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.