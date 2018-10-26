App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel down 3% despite two-fold increase in Q2 net profit; Jefferies cuts target to Rs 307

Brokerages have largely remained mixed, with Emkay raising its target to Rs 402. Meanwhile, Jefferies has cut the target to Rs 307.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of JSW Steel are down over 3 percent even as the firm reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,087 crore for the September quarter.

Brokerages have largely remained mixed, with Emkay raising its target to Rs 402. Meanwhile, Jefferies has cut the target to Rs 307.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 836 crore on a consolidated basis in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income in the July-September quarter increased to Rs 21,608 crore from Rs 17,279 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also swelled to Rs 18,583 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 16,005 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"Net debt during the quarter increased, mainly due to consummation of the previously announced acquisitions, increase in working capital due to higher volumes and prices, and impact of currency depreciation. The Company's Balance sheet continues to remain strong," the company said in a statement.

Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Upgrade at Accumulate | Target: Raised to Rs 402

Emkay said that the headline numbers were better than estimates on higher production volumes. Overseas facilities are stabilised to add value to EBITDA going ahead.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 375

The global research firm said that the company’s results were largely a beat in a seasonally weak quarter, but net debt increases. The stock may consolidate after its 15% decline from the recent peak.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 307

The global research firm said that the EBITDA was marginally ahead; net debt surprised negatively. Potential Bhushan Power deal should be value dilutive & may lift debt further, it said, adding that at 7.5x FY20e EBITDA, valuations appear unattractive.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Rs 369

Morgan Stanley said that the Q3 spreads could soften, given stable steel price outlook. While the debt has risen, reflecting acquisitions and higher working capital. Steel realisation was better than estimate.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 440

The financial services firm said that operating performance was ahead of expectations. It forecast EBITDA & Profit CAGR Of 22%/25% Over FY18-21. The margins were lower quarter on quarter due to higher raw material costs.
