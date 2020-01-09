JSW Energy share price falls 2% after CARE Rating puts NCDs on credit watch

Shares of JSW Energy (JEL) fell 2 percent intraday on January 9 after credit watch with negative implications for NCDs from CARE Ratings.

The stock declined 6 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 70.50, down Rs 1.00, or 1.40 percent on the BSE at 1050 hours IST.

"CARE assigned its rating of AA-/Credit Watch with Negative implications for the company's Rs 300 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue," JSW Energy said in its BSE filing on January 8.

Further, the ratings on the outstanding NCDs are re-affirmed at AA-/Credit Watch with Negative implications, it added.

CARE in its release said it placed the ratings on 'credit watch with negative implications' on account of the recent announcement of proposed acquisition of thermal power assets of GMR Kamalanga Energy (rated CARE D) and approval of JEL's resolution plan for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) (rated CARE D; issuer not cooperating).

GMR Kamalanga Energy owns and operates a 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha. The Committee of Creditors approved the resolution plan submitted by JEL for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal).

The closure of the transaction shall be subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and clearances from respective competent authorities.

CARE in light of the above events is engaging with management to understand its implications on the overall financial risk profile of the company and its group/associate companies.

"As per the initial discussion with the management, CARE understands that these acquisitions might be largely debt-funded. As a result of this, the overall gearing ratio of the company at a consolidated level might increase significantly from 0.78 times as on March 31, 2019," the rating agency said.

CARE further said it continued to take consolidated approach while arriving credit profile of JEL. "Further, the credit risk profile of group/associate companies of JEL might be impacted in case of upstreaming of free cashflows or availing of additional debt at group/associate companies level."