JSW Energy share price climbs 2% as the firm's agreement with JPVL

Shares of JSW Energy climbed nearly 2 percent on BSE on January 3, a day after it said it had entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) to restructure the debt owed by JPVL to the company.

"...the company has entered into an agreement with JPVL on January 2, 2020, to restructure the principal outstanding amount of Rs 751.77 crore, owed by JPVL to the company," JSW Energy said in a BSE filing.

An amount of Rs 351.77 crore to be converted into equity shares of JPVL at par value of Rs 10 each.

"Out of the balance outstanding principal amount of Rs 400 crore, Rs 280 crore will be written off and Rs 120 crore will continue as debt to be paid by JPVL to the company, quarterly on priority basis, out of the available cash flows after JPVL has paid 10 percent of the re-structured sustainable debt to its secured lenders," the regulatory filing said.