App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy share price climbs 2% as the firm's agreement with JPVL

An amount of Rs 351.77 crore to be converted into equity shares of JPVL at par value of Rs10 each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
S&P BSE Energy | 2019 return: 25.85 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 4214.5 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 5303.83
S&P BSE Energy | 2019 return: 25.85 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 4214.5 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 5303.83

Shares of JSW Energy climbed nearly 2 percent on BSE on January 3, a day after it said it had entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) to restructure the debt owed by JPVL to the company.

"...the company has entered into an agreement with JPVL on January 2, 2020, to restructure the principal outstanding amount of Rs 751.77 crore, owed by JPVL to the company," JSW Energy said in a BSE filing.

An amount of Rs 351.77 crore to be converted into equity shares of JPVL at par value of Rs 10 each.

Close

"Out of the balance outstanding principal amount of Rs 400 crore, Rs 280 crore will be written off and Rs 120 crore will continue as debt to be paid by JPVL to the company, quarterly on priority basis, out of the available cash flows after JPVL has paid 10 percent of the re-structured sustainable debt to its secured lenders," the regulatory filing said.

related news

Shares of JSW Energy traded 1.58 percent up at Rs 70.65 on BSE around 11:40 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 11:48 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #JSW Energy #markets #stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.