Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy gains 2% amid talks with GMR Energy for acquisition of its arm

GMR Kamalanga owns and operates a 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JSW Energy gained 2 percent intraday on October 7 as the company entered into exclusive talks with GMR Energy for the acquisition of its subsidiary.

The stock was quoting at Rs 60.00, up Rs 0.65 or 1.10 percent, on the BSE at 1415 hours IST.

The power company informed exchanges that it had entered into exclusive discussions with GMR Energy for a potential acquisition of its subsidiary, GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited.

Close

GMR Kamalanga owns and operates a 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha.

"Both Parties intend to conclude these discussions in an expeditious manner," JSW Energy said in its filing.

"Both Parties intend to conclude these discussions in an expeditious manner," JSW Energy said in its filing.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JSW Energy

